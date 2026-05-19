Spurs Offer Entirely Different Challenge for OKC Thunder

It’s not often this iteration of the Oklahoma City Thunder have found themselves with their backs against the wall.

Even in Game 1 losses to the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers last postseason, Oklahoma City had largely imposed their will throughout the contests. It took last-second, prayer-like shots from Aaron Gordon and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively, to effectively steal the games away from OKC.

Monday’s night’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, which ultimately ended in a Thunder loss as well, didn’t quite feel the same.

Firstly, the Thunder are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs, who presently feel in a different ballpark than the 2024-25 iterations of the Nuggets and Pacers. They’re led by former No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who’s already tacking on generational accolades to his resume.

His most recent was Monday night, where he posted 41 points and 24 boards en route to the double-overtime win. Additionally, he’s flanked by what’s shaping up to be a perfectly-built roster, featuring pesky point-of-attack defenders, paint-touching guards and strong perimeter shooters.

For the first time in some time, the Thunder seemingly aren’t the ones imposing their will. San Antonio is.

The Spurs got off to a 7-0 start, and were able to keep Oklahoma City at bay for most of the game. The Thunder made things interesting late, taking late-regulation and overtime leads, though San Antonio always felt the team in control. OKC has long dominated with pesky defense and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s centrifugal offense, though both felt mitigated by Spurs.

Instead, San Antonio has been the aggressor. Wembanyama has offered his own unguardable brand. And opposed to OKC’s point-of-attack unit dominating, the Spurs handlers in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have carved pathways to the rim time and again.

Had Oklahoma City won in double-overtime on Monday night, it might have felt as if they were the ones stealing the game on their own home floor.

There will be changes Oklahoma City can make strategically and tactically, though they'll need to tow the line between playing into the Spurs' hands and forcing their own brand on the game. They've won the championship and earned the No. 1 seed this year with their own style of play, and won't likely be able to match the Spurs at their own game.

The Thunder and Spurs will tip off Game 2 on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. One thing is certain: OKC likely won't be able to come back from an 0-2 deficit heading to San Antonio, making Wednesday's game the most important of the season.