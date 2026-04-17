Hot First-Round Series Could be Crucial for OKC Thunder Sharpshooter

The Oklahoma City Thunder are inching closer to the start of the playoffs, and their sharpshooter could build some confidence in the first round.

The Thunder will host either the Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon to tip off their title defense, and some players will be looking for big performances to begin the postseason. Among those who should be trying to get off to a hot start is Isaiah Joe.

The Thunder’s top sharpshooter throughout the season yet again, Joe is entering the playoffs after putting together a career year, averaging 11.1 points and shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc, both career-highs. After such a successful run in the 82-game marathon, the Thunder are hoping Joe can transform into a 16-game player this year.

In the 2025 title run, Joe went from a key piece of the rotation and the Thunder’s main floor spacer throughout the regular season to getting cut out of the rotation entirely in later rounds. Given Joe’s defensive shortcomings, that could still be a bit of a concern this year, but his struggles to find a rhythm from the outside were perhaps the deciding factor in Joe’s lack of postseason opportunities.

While Joe’s past playoff runs are somewhat forgettable, his improvements defensively this year and his consistency on offense should be enough to keep him on the floor in this run. Of course, his ability to stay on the floor consistently as the lights get bright could be easy to predict based on his first-round performance.

Last season against Memphis, the Thunder took care of business in a four-game sweep, and Joe played some solid minutes. He shot 8-of-19 from deep in that series, playing around 16 minutes a night.

Although he had a good first-round series in 2025, his struggles defensively made it a real concern that he wouldn’t be a great option moving forward, especially if his shots didn’t continue falling. As the Thunder head into their first-round series this time around, Joe’s game is about as diverse as it’s ever been, which could add another layer to his offensive effectiveness.

While he started solidly last season, he wasn’t able to keep it going into the later rounds. With a couple of games in Oklahoma City coming up, if Joe can make his presence felt early and often against Phoenix or Golden State, he might be sending a message that he won’t be leaving the rotation again this postseason.