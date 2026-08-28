How Can Nikola Topic Break Into OKC Thunder Rotation?

Nikola Topic was widely regarded as a top-five prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class before going down with an ACL tear late in the cycle. That did not prevent the Oklahoma City Thunder from selecting the Serbian point guard in the lottery with the 12th-overall selection.

He was sidelined for his entire first season in the Association and didn't make his debut in Thunder colors until after the team won its first NBA title, becoming the first to ever win a ring before making their debut. He looked sharp in the 2025 NBA Summer League, averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 assists per game across six appearances.

Moments before making his long-awaited return to official action, another unfortunant even came the way of the 21-year-old. getting diagnosed with testicular cancer. After winning the battle and returning to the court in the same season to make his NBA debut, Topic has a chance to break the Thunder rotation after a busy offseason.

He appeared in 10 regular season games in 2026, averaging 5.2 points and 4.4 assists in his short run, but also played end-of-game minutes in nine playoff games for the Thunder. He mostly worked on his game in the NBA G League with the OKC Blue, averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 assists a night while shooting 55.2% from the floor.

"It was really fun, honestly," Topid said on experiencing playoff basketball. "I'm really grateful that I got to experience this and that I'm a part of this team and this organization."

Unfortunately for Topic, he was sidelined once again for the 2026 NBA Summer League after undergoing a procedure in his back. He's set to be ready for training camp, however, which immediately puts him in place to break through

The Thunder could use more offensive help and ball-handling, especially to give two-time Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rest during the regular season. Topic will likely be competing with Jared McCain and 2026 draftee Bennett Stirtz for playing time in that role, but all can find action, especially with three players who were in the guard/wing rotation no longer with the organization.

"I see myself as another ball handler. I think that's what we need in some situations," Topic said. "Kind of take some heat off Shai's back and everybody else's, and make our team offensively easier and harder for the opposing offense."

Topic will need to keep up his solid shooting at the NBA and G League levels as well, shooting over 40% in limited action in both leagues. If he can maintain a capable jump shot, more passing lanes will open up for him as a floor general and he would be hard to leave on the bench.

The 2026-27 season is important for the former lottery pick Topic, but he is poised to compete for solid minutes in OKC's rotation.