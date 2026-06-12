OKC Thunder Roster Shakeups Could Leave More Minutes For Nikola Topic

The Thunder’s important offseason could clear up minutes for an unproven guard.

Oklahoma City is in the midst of a critical offseason, as it has many decisions on its hands. Multiple young players’ big contracts are now coming into effect, leaving the Thunder to make crucial decisions about who they will keep on their team next season.

It’s very unlikely that OKC will keep everyone that it currently has on its roster, meaning there could be a possibility for younger Thunder players to earn more playing time, and one to look out for is Nikola Topic.

Nikola Topic is yet to have a full season in the NBA, as he has been dealing with unforeseen circumstances. First, he tore his ACL right before his initial rookie season, and then he was diagnosed with testicular cancer before this past season.

Topic has shown that he is a fighter as he battled to get back this season, and even played in 10 games at the end of the year. He showed some very bright flashes in his little time on the court, averaging 5.2 points on 43.1% from the field and 40% from three, while also getting others involved, averaging 4.4 assists.

The Thunder have seen their guards have crazy jumps in play in just a year, and the prime example of this is Ajay Mitchell this past year. He went from 6.5 points per game last year to 13.6 points per game this year and was one of the prime playmakers on the squad. Now, it can’t be expected for Topic to have the same progression next year, but with more time to get used to the NBA, he might be able to fully come into his game.

The Thunder’s roster will get more interesting year after year as more contracts start coming into play. OKC won’t have the luxury they are used to with big players on small contracts, and they will have to find answers to make up for this. Topic will be under contract for at least two more seasons, and if he continues to progress, could be a solid piece for cheap.

The Thunder’s roster might be changing, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to get worse. Some players will leave, and new players might even come in, but the goal will still be the same. Guys will continue to step up as they have in the past, and this year, one of those players could easily be Topic.