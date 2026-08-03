How does the OKC Thunder Improve After Consecutive 60-win Seasons?

The Oklahoma City Thunder were viewed as one of the NBA’s young, up-and-coming squads just a few years ago.

After a few years of rebuilding, the team assembled a solid roster in 2022-23 and logged a 40-42 record, reaching the Play-In Tournament. The next year, the Thunder took a major leap, winning 57 games and earning the top seed in the Western Conference.

OKC took another step forward in 2024-25 winning 64 games and claiming the team’s first NBA championship.

Most recently, the Thunder recorded another solid regular season, winning 62 games before ultimately losing in the Western Conference Finals.

Following the 2025-26 campaign, Mark Daigneault’s team traded away multiple rotation players, sending out Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort.

Following the aforementioned trades and multiple 60 win seasons, it appears difficult for the Thunder to improve once again entering the 2026-27 campaign.

There are still a few ways Oklahoma City could be a better team heading into the upcoming season.

Continued development

Chet Holmgren is fresh off his best NBA season, earning All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense honors.

Despite his accolades, though, Holmgren had an underwhelming performance in the Western Conference Finals, finishing with a four-point performance in Game 7.

Further improvement from Holmgren would be a massive boost for the Thunder, especially on offense. The big man could benefit from making his perimeter shot release quicker and continuing to become more aggressive on both ends of the floor.

At 24-years-old, it seems reasonable to expect more growth from the former No. 2 overall pick.

Alongside Holmgren, the Thunder have other young players, like Ajay Mitchell, who could also continue to improve.

New pieces

The Thunder will also have multiple new pieces joining the team in 2026-27.

Oklahoma City will likely look to incorporate 2026 first-round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz into the team’s rotation, which could also be a notable boost.

While most rookies won’t make a significant impact on a proven team like Oklahoma City, Mara’s size and Stirtz’s shooting could be helpful additions for the Thunder.

Alongside the team’s 2026 picks, 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber also hasn’t played for the team yet and could provide another solid rotation piece in the frontcourt.

If Sorber, Mara and Stirtz can contribute early in their careers, the Thunder will have replaced the pieces they sent out during the 2026 offseason and should again have a deep roster.