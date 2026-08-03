OKC Thunder Should Remain at Top of West Standings for Foreseeable Future

Oklahoma City has been one of the top teams in the league over the past few seasons, and its time at the top of the standings may not be ending anytime soon.

The Thunder have been among the contending tier in the NBA for three seasons, and their 2025 championship run has cemented them as one of the best teams of this era. While it’s so tough to maintain a championship contender in the 2020s, the Thunder have managed to do so without many problems thus far.

As the No. 1 seed in the West for three straight seasons, the Thunder are in some rare air, becoming the first team to secure three straight No. 1 seeds since the Golden State Warriors from 2015-17. Now looking to be in an even rarer spot next season with a potential fourth straight No. 1 seed season, the Thunder may be set up to keep that streak going for several years.

Looking at the landscape of the West, it’s hard to imagine the offseason moves will pose any immediate threat to Oklahoma City in the postseason, which also means there shouldn’t be any new threats to its run of No. 1 seeds. Of course, the San Antonio Spurs will remain the Thunder’s biggest threat in the regular and postseason, but the Thunder may still be set up to secure home-court advantage, at least out West.

The Thunder’s big three is locked up for the rest of the decade, and they also have plenty of upcoming picks and young players to keep playing at their current level. Although the second apron will eventually make things a bit more difficult for the Thunder, it won’t prevent Oklahoma City from retaining its current roster, assuming ownership is willing to pay the potentially historic price.

With such a high floor of star power and defensive identity, the Thunder will continue to use their chemistry to their advantage. Changes will continue to occur, but the Thunder’s core has largely remained intact.

Although the Spurs nearly caught the Thunder toward the end of last season, it may only take some better injury luck for the Thunder to run away with the top seed next season. Looking beyond 2027, the Spurs have more major decisions to make, especially with their guard situation, whereas the Thunder will be figuring out the pieces around their big three, which could be the best trio in the league.

The Thunder won’t necessarily get the chance to cruise to the No. 1 seed again soon like they did in 2025, but their time at No. 1 could continue for awhile.