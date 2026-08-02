All Signs Point Towards Another Ajay Mitchell Leap

There's a starting spot up for grabs heading into the quiet part of the NBA offseason and the following training camps in Oklahoma City. After the Thunder traded seven-year starter Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks, the open guard/wing slot in the lineup has been discussed as going to one of Cason Wallace or third-year guard Ajay Mitchell.

The Belgian guard Mitchell is fresh off a breakout sophomore campaign after a rookie season limited by injuries. In fact, injuries have been the only factor limiting him from busting out into stardom even more than he already has in such a short time.

Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 2025-26, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range. He started in 16 of his 57 appearances, being a constant Sixth Man of the Year favorite before missing extended time with multiple injury issues in February. He was still voted the fifth most deserving for the award by the media despite not reaching the minimum of 65 games to qualify for the award.

After resuming his high success in the postseason, another injury halted him in the Western Conference Finals. Mitchell averaged 18.8 points through the first two rounds, both series sweeps of the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, and 22.5 points per game in the second-round series, before getting injured in Game 3 of the WCF against the San Antonio Spurs.

The UC Santa Barbara product struggled in Game 1 of the series, but started to find his stride in Game 2 before picking up a calf strain early in the third game. The strain was severe enough for Mitchell to still have been dealing with it into the offseason.

"Obviously being out here doing rehab and getting stronger, getting my calf ready, and that's really it," Mitchell said during his end-of-season media availability. "I don't really have any other things to do right now but just get healthy."

Now, after some roster turnover, Mitchell will have just as important a role as he had last season, or bigger, with continued growth as a player expected. Growth is never linear, but Mitchell has improved significantly between every break of action in his career.

Now, after confirming he will sit out the EuroBasket pre-qualifiers to focus on the upcoming season; he'll be fully healthy once again for a new campaign. If he's able to play a full, healthy season, Most Improved Player or 6MOTY shouts will be coming his way.

Whether off the bench or as a starter, another leap from Mitchell should be on the way.