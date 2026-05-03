How Latest Luka Doncic Injury News Impacts OKC Thunder

On Tuesday the ball will tip inside the Paycom Center on the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. The two sides will do so without at least one of the best players on the court. ESPN's insider Shams Charania reported on Sunday afternoon that the Purple and Gold will be without Superstar Luka Doncic to start this series. Doncic suffered a Grade 2 Hamstring Strain that he suffered in Oklahoma City back on April 2.

Charania reported that Doncic is not yet running or doing full-contact workouts. The Lakers' timeline for Doncic is still considered week-to-week. It is yet to be seen if Oklahoma City will have its No. 2 scoring option. All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, who suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second half of Game 2 during the team's first-round series against the Suns. Williams has also been dealt a week-to-week timeline with the Thunder having 13 days off since that injury to the start of Game 1 against the NBA's biggest brand in Round 2.

Reporting on ABC Inside the NBA Tip-Off Show -- new updates on Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Denver Nuggets' future: pic.twitter.com/MPjLnQoPUq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2026

The NBA announced the Round 2 schedule this past weekend. The Thunder and Lakers are playing every other day, starting on Tuesday, until Game 6, where the two sides have two days off between. This doesn't give much lead time for Doncic or Williams to get healthy during the course of the series. Especially if Oklahoma City handles its business.

Many are predicting the Thunder to dispatch the Lakers in five games. Ff that popular prediction comes true, this would only give Doncic 10 days to return to the hardwood.

Doncic's playmaking against this harassing, hounding and havoc-inducing Thunder defense would provide the Lakers a huge boost. Especially in getting clean looks from beyond the arc to Rui Hachimura, who is shooting over 50% in his career on playoff 3-point attempts. On top of Doncic's scoring ability.

Back in 2024, the playmaking punished the Thunder's defense to set up Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington for wide-open triples that they hit at an alarming clip to knock off the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Those wide-open looks are hard to come by without the generational passer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue how much this Doncic injury impacts the series. If they take care of business at home in the opening two games and set the course for a shortened series, it would deminish how much time and value Doncic can have in his quest to return. If the Thunder stumble in one of the opening two contests, it opens the door for the series to extend long enough, and still be in the balance, when the Lakers superstar returns.