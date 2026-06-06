How OKC Thunder GM Influenced Recent NFL Blockbuster Trade

Oklahoma City has plenty of offseason decisions to make, but Sam Presti is even getting in the mix in other sports.

After the Thunder’s seven-game series loss to the San Antonio Spurs, they now must face the reality of a tough offseason ahead. With so many crucial roster and financial decisions to make, the Thunder are looking to reload for another potential title run in 2027.

Considering all of the moves Presti may have to make over the next few weeks, it would make sense for him to be laser-focused on what the Thunder’s plan ahead will be. However, he’s still made some time to put his fingerprints on a blockbuster deal outside of basketball.

Recently, the NFL headlines became dominated by a trade that sent superstar defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and three future draft picks. While that deal has nothing to do with the Thunder, it may not have been completed without Presti.

In a recent story from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Browns GM Andrew Berry reportedly sought some guidance from the mastermind behind Oklahoma City’s championship team. As part of a “think tank” alongside front office leaders from the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Penguins, Presti was a key in Berry’s final decision.

Breer reported that Presti and Berry walked through the Thunder’s blockbuster Paul George trade with the LA Clippers in 2019, with Oklahoma City’s leader pushing Berry to get a player back in the deal, just as the Thunder did with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While only time will tell how this deal pans out for Berry and the Browns, it’s hard to imagine many better people in the sports world to get some insight from ahead of a big trade.

Gilgeous-Alexander also called Presti the greatest GM ever when asked if he would give any input on the Thunder’s offseason moves. With such strong praise coming from the two-time MVP, it’s not hard to see why someone would want some guidance from Presti before making a deal that could make or break a career.

Of course, Presti now has a chance to make his mark on the NBA side again this offseason. With questions surrounding the futures of Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and others, the Thunder will be busy when it comes to signing, trading and everything in between.

Considering even GMs from other sports are seeking help from Presti, Oklahoma City has to feel great about having him in charge.