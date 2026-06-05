OKC Thunder Should Address Key Roster Hole in Offseason

Oklahoma City has an intriguing offseason ahead, and it needs to make a move to address one spot on the roster.

The Thunder’s 2025-26 season was defined by many things from being the defending champions to challenging for the best start of all-time and so many things in between. Unfortunately, one of the prevailing themes of the season, and one that played a significant role in how the season ended, was the injury bug.

While just about everyone on the Thunder dealt with injuries at some point, the Thunder were especially hit hard by the various injuries that plagued Jalen Williams all season. The All-NBA and All-Defensive forward is incredibly valuable for the Thunder in every area, and his absence proved too costly in a seven-game matchup in the Western Conference Finals.

Williams’ production alone is enough to take the Thunder to another level on the floor, but his most important trait has been slightly overlooked after Oklahoma City’s success without him. Williams’ ability to legitimately guard every position on the floor is irreplaceable, and his frame is a key reason he’s able to be so versatile.

Although he’s still a bit undersized for the role he sometimes plays, Williams and Kenrich Williams are the only players who fit the bill as a big forward for Oklahoma City. With Thomas Sorber entering the mix next season, the Thunder will likely double down on running two bigs, but there will be some key situations where Mark Daigneault will need to run a lineup that’s smaller.

Without Williams around in the conference finals, Kenrich Williams and Alex Caruso were often playing minutes at the 4 alongside a lone big. Considering the injury history of the All-Star forward, the Thunder need to add someone who can mimic some of his versatility and size at forward.

Of course, Sam Presti has made an effort to address the need of size at forward, but guys like Ousmane Dieng and Dillon Jones didn’t work out. Still, with so many assets at his disposal, his margin for error is still quite large.

For a team filled with guards, wings and bigs, a lack of true forwards turned out to plague the Thunder at times in recent years as they sometimes faced mismatches against Pascal Siakam, Aaron Gordon and others. Obviously, the player Oklahoma City would need to add won’t necessarily be easy to come by, but the Thunder have the assets to make a small splash happen.

Using someone like Isaiah Joe or Aaron Wiggins in a trade alongside picks could be enough to get the Thunder the type of player they’ve been missing. Considering the Thunder’s cap situation, they may opt to give Kenrich Williams a larger role or even address the need through the draft.

In any case, the Thunder’s lack of size at forward is something that needs to be addressed at some point in the near future to put the team in the best position to win another title in 2027.