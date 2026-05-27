How Social Media Reacted to the OKC Thunder Beating Spurs in Game 5
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The Thunder and Spurs faced off in Game 5 of the Western Conference, to this point the most crucial game of the season for either team. The vast majority of Game 5 winners locked at 2-2 go on to win the series.
Oklahoma City, with a brand new starting lineup and all, were able to get the win behind several elite performances and the home crowd.
Here's how social media reacted to the game:
Right out the gate, Game 5 was already thrown a massive curveball in the form of Jared McCain starting. Traded for in February, the 3-point shooting guard has already become a massive part of the team’s postseason success, but wasn’t expected to be moved into the starting five at any point.
The Thunder saw a lethargic start, getting down as many as eight despite a less-than-sparkling start from San Antonio. Two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started 0-for-2 with three turnovers in just eight minutes, though All-Star Chet Holmgren was able to pour on eight points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting to make up the production.
The Thunder found its first major momentum swing of the game via back-to-back plays from Jaylin Williams. He first zipped a pass to Cason Wallace in the corner for a 3-pointer, then received the same treatment from Alex Caruso to his his own and give the Thunder a nine-point lead.
The second quarter was marred by much slower pace than the first, though that played into OKC extending the lead without as much transition play. Both teams went to the line often, with no real gap separating the percentages there.
Despite the slow start, SGA would ultimately find his rhythm in the second half, seeing more jumpers go down in addition to capitalizing on the Spurs’ aggressive defense by getting to the free throw line. At the break, he would have 19 points on 40% shooting from the field.
The Thunder saw a few game-swinging plays to being the third frame, starting with McCain muscling through for an and-1 try and ending with Gilgeous-Alexander hitting a patented step-back to put OKC up 18.
Oklahoma City would get up by as much as 20, but would lose control late in the frame, allowing 16-5 San Antonio run. The Spurs, to their credit, stayed in the game with aggression on both ends, as well as tough shot-making.
The Thunder entered the final frame with a 10-point lead, with Gilgeous-Alexander expected to sit a decent portion of the quarter.
McCain got the home crowd going with a 3-pointer deep into the fourth quarter, knocking it down in transition to give the Thunder a 13-point lead and some cushion with six minutes to play. A few minutes later he would hit another, hyping up the crowd yet again with a total of 17 points. The starting lineup newcomer was the biggest part of the second half for OKC.
Despite early-game woes, Gilgeous-Alexander would bounce back for what was likely his best game of the series, delivering 32 points and nine assists.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK