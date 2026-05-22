OKC Thunder Need Depth to Shine Against Spurs as WCF Shifts South

Oklahoma City is set for another matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, and it needs its bench to shine.

On Friday night, the Thunder and Spurs will continue their Western Conference Finals battle with Game 3 in San Antonio. After the teams split the first two games in a couple of thrillers in Oklahoma City, all attention is on how the series will progress in Texas.

While there are many storylines in this series, the injuries have unfortunately stolen headlines over the past couple of days. With Jalen Williams questionable after leaving Game 2 early, and Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox both uncertain for Friday night, it’s possible that both teams could be severely shorthanded in Game 3 and potentially beyond.

While that further highlights the superstar matchup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama, it also could lead to a larger spotlight on the bench battle. Entering the series, both teams boasted some of the league’s best depth, but the Thunder’s bench has been a clear winner through the early stages of the series.

Across the first two games, the Thunder’s bench has outscored San Antonio’s 107-41. For reference, Alex Caruso, the Thunder’s leading bench scorer, has singlehandedly outscored the Spurs' reserves, putting up 48 points in the first two games.

While it may be cliche, there’s always some truth to the fact that role players tend to play better at home in the playoffs, especially role players on young teams. So, there could certainly be a slight shift in the bench battle as the Spurs get to play in front of their rowdy crowd for the first time this series.

However, the Thunder have championship experience, and most players on the team had to help Oklahoma City grind out some important wins away from home in the 2025 title run. With Caruso, Cason Wallace and others ready to bring the same defensive intensity as always, it will be up to the offensive firepower of guys like Jared McCain to keep the bench advantage in San Antonio.

With Williams potentially sidelined, that could bring Ajay Mitchell into the starting lineup and force the rest of Oklahoma City’s bench into a larger role. Although that would be nothing new for a Thunder team that’s already played several games in the postseason without Williams, the Spurs continue to present the toughest challenge yet.

Ultimately, the Thunder’s season will come down to their ability to take one of the next two games in San Antonio, and if Oklahoma City can return home without being on the brink of elimination, its bench will likely play a huge role in that story.