Injury Report: OKC Thunder and Lakers Stars Still Listed Out for Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Lakers tonight, looking to go up an insurmountable 3-0 as the series swings to Los Angeles.

So far, the Thunder have outscored LA by 18 points apiece, both blowouts fueled by late-second-half runs that saw Oklahoma City extend their lead with defense turned offense. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a better floor game in Game 2, and players like Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Cason Wallace and more were able to see above-average scoring nights en route to the 2-0 lead.

Now, Oklahoma City is looking to continue taking care of business, as the only team left in the postseason without a loss. Grabbing a win tonight would likely spell doom for the Lakers, as no team in league history has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit. And their play-style certainly won't yield itself to that gulf.

The injury report has played a big part in the series, and will continue to into the latter half. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Lakers ahead of Game 3:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left hamstring strain

LA Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

Jarred Vanderbilt — Questionable: Right finger dislocation

Injuries continue to be a major part of the second-round series, with both teams seeing stars that have missed both games so far.

Jalen Williams continues to be out for OKC in dealing with his third bout of a hamstring strain, this time on his left leg. He’s considred week-to-week, but hasn’t played since exiting Game 2 of the first round. His absence has been felt on both ends, as the Thunder have missed his 17.1 points and 1.2 steals per game.

Despite that, OKC has used a next-man-up mentality all season, and it's worked in their favor.

Luka Doncic is likely the single most consequential player listed in the series, having led the league in points per game while functioning as the primary piece of the Lakers’ offense. He suffered a hamstring in Oklahoma City in the twos final regular-season bout over a month ago, and reportedly is ramping back up, but isn’t likely to play in the series.

After suffering a gruesome finger dislocation in Game 1, Jarred Vanderbilt is miraculously listed as questionable to play in Game 3. Sharpshooter Luke Kennard was listed on the Game 2 injury report with neck soreness, but is seemingly a full go after adding 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting last game.

The Thunder and Lakers tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Los Angeles, CA.