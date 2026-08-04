What Would it Take for OKC Thunder to Have Four All-Stars in 2026-27?

One team seeing four players selected to the same All-Star Game is extremely rare.

Throughout the course of NBA history, nine teams have achieved the feat, with the Golden State Warriors being the most recent group to boast four All-Stars in the same season.

Changes to the NBA salary cap have made it more difficult for teams to consolidate multiple All-Star talents on the same team, but there are still a few squads in unique circumstances who could see four players selected to the All-Star team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are at the top of that list. Even with a number of talented players on the roster, it would still be a long shot for OKC to turn in four All-Stars, but if things break the right way for Mark Daigneault’s team, the Thunder could have a big contingent at All-Star weekend.

Over the past two seasons, three Thunder players have earned All-Star berths, with Jalen Williams joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2025 and Chet Holmgren receiving the honor in 2026.

For Oklahoma City to land four All-Stars, each of the aforementioned players would need to stay healthy during the 2026-27 campaign. Williams dealt with injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, while Holmgren played just 32 games in 2024-25.

In addition to a healthy season from each of the aforementioned players, the Thunder will need another piece to step up in order for the team to garner four All-Star selections.

Ajay Mitchell appears to be the prime candidate to claim that role. As a second-year guard, Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range.

Mitchell continued to impress in the postseason, tallying 22.5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field in four games against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Lu Dort no longer in Oklahoma City, Mitchell could enter the Thunder’s starting lineup and have an opportunity to increase his production. Another jump from Mitchell could be enough to put the former second-round pick in the All-Star conversation.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Holmgren and Mitchell to each earn an All-Star nod, the group will each have to share scoring duties so each player can notch enough production to beat out a competitive field.

Finally, the Thunder will need to once again be one of the NBA's best teams for all four players to reach the All-Star Game.