Ajay Mitchell's Big Game 2 Leads OKC To A 2-0 Series Lead Over The Lakers

The Thunder are beginning to run away with another series.

OKC was able to take advantage of its home court once again, beating the Lakers 125-107 in Game 2. The Thunder defense smothered its opponent once again, with the Lakers turning the ball over 21 times in Thursday night’s bout.

Oklahoma City is still undefeated in the postseason, winning six straight games, and will now look to keep the streak alive as the series moves to Los Angeles. It wasn’t a perfect game from the Thunder as there are still areas they can improve, but their play continues to be good enough to take down any opponent in their path.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s Game 2 win over the Lakers.

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) shoots a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Oklahoma City has to hit open threes consistently

The Lakers have made it a point that they are going to make every player on the Thunder roster besides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat them. This has led to L.A. face-guarding and doubling the MVP, putting its full effort into not letting Gilgeous-Alexander get on a roll.

This focus on the Thunder’s star guard has left other OKC players open as the Lakers' defense has been out of position. However, the Thunder didn’t capitalize as much as they would have liked. Oklahoma City shot 5-20 from beyond the arc in the first half, not seeming to be able to beat L.A. on the deep ball.

OKC would pick up the pace and end the game shooting 39% from three, but still left a lot of points on the hardwood. If the Lakers are going to continue to present the chances to OKC, they can not be left on the floor.

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. OKC flips the switch in the third quarter

The Thunder walked into the locker room at halftime down one point and needed some sense of revival. Luckily, it came shortly after. Oklahoma City exploded out of the second half as they outscored the Lakers 36-22 in the third quarter. This would give the Thunder a 13-point lead heading into the final quarter of play and would allow them to have enough cushion to finish out the game.

OKC has seen this type of production out of the half before, as they averaged 30.3 points per game in the third quarter during the regular season. The Thunder were in need of a spark in Game 2, and this third-quarter surge was the perfect catalyst for OKC to take over the bout.

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) dribbles around Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Ajay Mitchell continues to flourish

Mitchell has once again taken the opportunity of extra playing time and has run with it. The second-year guard saw himself in the starting lineup once again with Jalen Williams still out, and once again, proved why he was the perfect player to fill the role.

Mitchell had 20 points and six assists in the Thursday night bout, where he saw himself as the primary guard. Gilgeous-Alexander was battling foul trouble and the full attention of the Laker defense, which left Mitchell with the ball in his hands most of the game.

He took advantage of this increased role, making play after play and giving OKC the spark they needed to fight throughout the duration of the game. Mitchell was one of the main reasons Oklahoma City captured win No. 2 of this series, and could be the reason for more to come.