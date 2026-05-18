Jared McCain Could Prove To Be The Piece The Thunder Were Missing In The Regular Season

Could OKC’s midseason addition be the key to taking care of the Spurs?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City is searching for its second title in a row and will have to get past a young, fiery Spurs squad to do so.

The Thunder had some issues with San Antonio in the regular season, as the Spurs took the regular-season series 4-1. However, a lot of time has passed since the last time these two teams played in February, and a lot has changed. The playoff atmosphere is different, the experience level these two teams have is different and, for the Thunder, who will be stepping on the hardwood, is different.

With the news of Jalen Williams being available for Monday’s game, the Thunder’s only injured player will be Thomas Sorber, meaning Oklahoma City will be at full strength against the No. 2-seeded Spurs. San Antonio, however, has not seen OKC at its full strength, as it has never seen Jared McCain in a Thunder uniform.

Oklahoma City traded for McCain at the trade deadline, and the now Thunder guard didn’t make his debut with the team until after the regular-season series with the Spurs had concluded. The addition of McCain has been a trade that has worked out in Oklahoma City’s favor, and he’s continuing to prove his worth game by game.

His most impactful asset to the team so far has been his shooting from beyond the arc. McCain is shooting an impressive 54.2% from three this postseason and has gone on multiple runs in games to either take over the game or put it away. McCain’s shooting from deep will need to continue, as OKC missed his shot from deep in the regular season.

The Spurs outshot the Thunder from three in three of the four games San Antonio beat them in. This turned out to be one of the reasons OKC struggled so much against the Spurs, and now it might just have an answer.

With the return of Williams, McCain’s minutes might drop a bit, but the Thunder can’t afford to not play him in this series. OKC will be looking for McCain to come in and make an immediate impact from three when he is called upon. Whether the game is ugly or going great, McCain could be the spark plug the Thunder need to right their wrongs from the regular season.