OKC Thunder Get Big Boost in Western Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year. For the first time in this core's history, they have dealt with injuries this postseason. Jalen Williams has missed the past six playoff games. In spite of that, the Thunder have been able to sweep the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs, making quick work of the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the team faces the daunting task of tackling the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference Finals matchup that pits two 60-plus win squads against each other.

"Progressing. Same stuff," Daigneault said. "I'm not going to give you the blow-by-blow on the details, but he continues to make progress and he's doing a great job."

Williams was more revealing in his latest YouTube vlog detailing his return to play from his Grade 1 left hamstring strain that he suffered against the Phoenix Suns.

"I haven't had to rush back from my hamstring stuff at all," Williams said. "I'm actually taking extra days now then what was even originally planned because we were up 3-0 (on the Lakers), so there was no point in going into this series and possibly hurting myself before we have to play the Timberwolves or the Spurs. I'm about to go into another series healthy."

On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder had to officially tip their hand with the NBA Injury Report released for Game 1's tilt. This report will be updated hourly between now and tip-off of this Western Conference Finals bout.

The NBA injury report reflected what Williams himself said. The Oklahoma City Thunder are welcoming back the All-NBA and All-Defensive swingman to the rotation after missing the past six playoff games and playing in just 33 regular-season contests in what has been an injury-riddled season.

Oklahoma City has to be excited to welcome back its second scoring option on top of what he offers to this Thunder team on the defensive end of the floor. In just 26 minutes per game against the Suns, Williams posted 20.5 points, hauled in 4.0 rebounds, dished out 5.0 assists, and generated 1.5 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 61% from the floor, 50% from beyond the arc and 71% at the charity stripe in his two games.

That level of impact was not just vintage Williams, but his improved playmaking and jolting defense were really missed by Oklahoma City even in a pair of sweeps to start the NBA Playoffs. Even the lowly Suns saw better shot quality as the series went on, without the Santa Clara product being the disruptor on the floor. Now, he is healthy at the right time. Oklahoma City has to navigate past one tough series to get back to the NBA Finals. Having already made it further than the past six NBA Champions in their title defense campaigns.

More Jalen Williams at practice pic.twitter.com/bk5jPFnuv3 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 17, 2026

Jalen Williams getting shots up at Thunder practice pic.twitter.com/400acl8JY0 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 17, 2026