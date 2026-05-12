Jared McCain was a Key Piece in OKC Thunder's Round 2 Momentum Swings

The Thunder’s newest addition is proving his worth more every game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals, after finishing off the Lakers in Game 4 with a 115-110 win. This was the closest win margin Oklahoma City has had all postseason, as this game came down to the wire.

Momentum was shifting all throughout the game with both teams fighting for control. However, one of the biggest factors in OKC gaining momentum was their midseason addition, Jared McCain.

McCain has had a phenomenal series against the Lakers, with his shooting from beyond the arc being the biggest factor. In the first two games of the series, McCain shot 4-5 from deep and ended up with 12 points in Game 1 and 18 points in Game 2.

The special thing about his shooting is that he can turn it on like a light. McCain has become the spark plug of the Thunder offense and has changed the momentum of games by himself. For example, in Game 1, McCain hit three threes in the span of about four minutes in the fourth quarter.

These daggers from beyond the arc helped the Thunder put away the game for good, with his last three putting them up by 19. McCain proved that this wasn’t just a one-time thing, as he had another red-hot streak in Game 4 on Monday night.

McCain would lead the Thunder’s bench in points with 13, making three shots from deep. Two of these shots came at the perfect time, as OKC found itself trailing in the fourth quarter. McCain would hit one three with 8:24 left to bring the Thunder within striking distance, and would answer once again with just under seven minutes left to tie the game with another deep shot.

These two baskets only counted for six points, but the momentum that it took from the Lakers is immeasurable. The Crypto.com Arena was doing everything it could to make the Thunder uneasy, but the second-year guard sucked the life out of every fan present when that last three-pointer hit the net.

McCain has offered the Thunder aid in moments when they have needed a big shot, or just a spur of momentum to get them on the right track. Now, as the postseason continues to drag on, they’ll need more of this spark plug energy that the guard has to be shown on the hardwood.