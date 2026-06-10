Jared McCain Must be Ready to Become OKC Thunder's Primary Sharpshooter

Oklahoma City’s offseason is here, and it could have some major impacts on next season’s rotation.

Over the next few weeks, the Thunder and Sam Presti will navigate an interesting situation. As the Thunder look to retool the roster for another run in the Western Conference, they’ll likely have to make some moves that send out some of the key contributors from the 2025 championship team.

After entering this postseason with 13 of the 15 standard contract players from the title team still on the roster, the Thunder could be looking a bit different next season, given their financial situation and their upcoming draft picks. Among the most intriguing players who could be moved is Isaiah Joe.

While Joe has been a key sharpshooter for the Thunder since he arrived just before the 2022-23 season, his postseason production has left something to be desired. Sure, Joe has been a consistent regular season threat throughout his time in Oklahoma City, but after falling short in the conference finals, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Thunder move on.

Regardless of what Oklahoma City brings back in any deal, a potential Joe departure would mean Jared McCain will immediately be thrust into the full-time sharpshooter role. After going through the back half of this season with two reliable shooters in the rotation, going back down to one wouldn’t be much of an adjustment for the Thunder.

Although McCain has shown some flashes of being able to create for himself and being a legitimate offensive threat on his own, he’ll be best set up for success when he doesn’t have to do too much. Assuming the Thunder can stay a bit healthier next season, having someone with the ultimate green light and an ability to get open consistently could do wonders for the Thunder’s offense.

Of course, even if Joe sticks around, McCain may still be thrust into the No. 1 sharpshooter role like he was in the postseason, even earning a couple of starts against San Antonio. It’s clear that Oklahoma City needs an elite shooter in the rotation, and McCain looks like the clear-cut guy to be in that role moving forward.

McCain will still be trying to develop his own game and fight for minutes against guys like Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace, but his ability to knock down open threes and give effort defensively will likely always get him a chance to stay on the floor under Mark Daigneault.