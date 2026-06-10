Sam Presti Details OKC Thunder Extension Process With Cason Wallace

This offseason is a big one for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The franchise is fresh off a pair of 60-plus-win seasons with a championship in hand and a trip to the Western Conference Finals, where the team was ousted in Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs in hand. They have to make a decision on a trio of team options (Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams). They have two first-round picks in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft at their disposal and see defensive ace Cason Wallace eligible for a contract extension.

Wallace is fresh off a campaign that saw him lead the league in steals and earn second team All-Defensive honors as he proved to be one of the best defenders in the NBA. In the postseason, the Kentucky product had his best showing where he averaged eight points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and half a block per game while shooting a jaw-dropping 48% from beyond the arc in 15 playoff games.

In the Western Conference Finals, the 2023 first round pick posted 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and as many steals per game while shooting an eye-popping 50% from 3-point land on five attempts a night from downtown in that seven game series.

That is a great place to put a pin in Wallace's season ahead of an offseason where he becomes extension eligible with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At his end of season exit interview, Sam Presti dished on the decision the Oklahoma City Thunder has to make with its 22-year-old guard.

"Let me start with just him as a player. He's taken strides every year he's been here. He's a competitor. That's how he's wired. I'm really proud of him and the way he's handled himself, the way he's competed, improvements he's made as far as like extensions and things like that. Like I said, we're going to have to get to that at the appropriate time," Presti said. "As I said, there's all these different people I have to speak to and try to create some type of pathway or a series of options that we can try to address as many different things as we can. And as I said earlier, like one of the solutions or one of the options could well be just kind of keeping everybody rolling into next year and then really looking at everything with a more open mind the following year."

While Presti praised Wallace as a player he was quick to also mention that the conversations still need to be had to determine the future of a contract extension with Wallace. If the two sides do not come together on a long-term deal this offseason, the defensive ace will hit restricted free agency next summer.

"But I won't know kind of where we are with him or anyone else until I get deeper into some of these conversations, and these conversations are -- they're just wide ranging in a lot of ways, and I want to give them the proper time. So we'll see. Obviously he's a tremendous player and his best basketball is in front of him for sure," Presti detailed.

It will be interesting to see how the offseason plays out for the Oklahoma City Thunder in general but especially with Wallace's potential extension.