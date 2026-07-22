Making the Case for 3 Lu Dort Replacements in OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City’s rotation will look different in 2026-27.

After winning more than 60 games in each of the past two seasons, the Thunder traded three players who were significant pieces of the roster.

Isaiah Joe will suit up for Detroit, while Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins are now in Atlanta.

As a result, OKC will look to replace Joe, Wiggins and Dort’s minutes, including Dort’s position in the team’s starting lineup.

Here’s the case for three players who could be part of the Thunder’s starting five in 2026-27.

Wallace started 58 games in 2025-26 and could be the most seamless fit for the Thunder’s starting lineup.

An All-Defense honoree last season, the 22-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range. With an expanded role, Wallace could increase his statistical output.

Wallace performed well in the postseason, shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc in addition to his stellar defense. Heading into his fourth season, the former top-10 pick’s defense and perimeter shooting ability could make him the perfect fit for the Thunder’s starting lineup.

Ajay Mitchell

Mitchell started 16 games in the 2025-26 season and enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign.

The 2024 second-round pick averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from deep.

Following a solid regular season, Mitchell turned in an even more impressive postseason performance. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, the 24-year-old averaged 22.5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

Mitchell would add another talented scorer and creator to Oklahoma City’s starting lineup.

Jared McCain

McCain is certainly the least likely of these three names to earn a starting spot, but after stepping up in the postseason, the former 76ers guard could be in the running to fill Dort’s spot.

McCain was traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City during the 2025-26 campaign, and averaged 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc across 20 regular season contests.

When Mitchell and Jalen Williams went down with injuries against the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder relied on McCain as the team’s secondary scorer and creator.

McCain averaged 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game against the Lakers and Spurs, shooting 41.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep.