Jared McCain's Bounce-Back Game Was Exactly What OKC Needed To Take Game 5

OKC’s young guard came through when the Thunder needed him most.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now just one win away from reaching their second NBA Finals in a row, as they beat the Spurs 127-114 on Tuesday night in Game 5. This was a great win for OKC, as they got the job done with both Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams being out once again due to injury.

Scrappiness and determination helped the Thunder power through, and who OKC decided to start on Tuesday night was a perfect example of the scrappiness that was needed to succeed. Jared McCain got the first playoff start of his career in Game 5, and did exactly what the Thunder needed him to.

It was a bit of an interesting decision to give McCain the call-up to the starting lineup, especially after his Game 4 performance. The young guard was ice cold the whole game, only scoring four points on 10% shooting. He didn’t connect on a single shot from beyond the arc, and just couldn’t seem to help OKC get going.

However, Mark Daigneault had trusted McCain’s previous standout performances and believed he was the best option to start Game 5, and like usual, Daigneault was right.

McCain would go off for Oklahoma City, as he had 20 points, and some of the biggest momentum-changing shots in the game. Oklahoma City was in control of the game for most of the bout, and even built up a 20-point lead in the third quarter. But the Spurs wouldn’t back off. San Antonio started to mount a comeback and closed the gap steadily, but two huge three-point shots from McCain in the fourth would make it impossible to do so.

Both of these big shots made Paycom Center roar, and you could see the life being sucked out of the Spurs. His 20 points were the third most on the team, and truly made it possible for the Thunder to leave Game 5 with a win.

The future of Mitchell and Williams' playing is still up in the air, as there is no set timeline for when they will be back and ready for action. However, what once seemed like a problem that could possibly destroy the Thunder’s whole season has seemed to have been solved.

If Williams and Mitchell remain out for the near future, McCain can expect to hear his name announced in the starting lineup once again, and Thunder fans can be assured that the game is in good hands.