3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder Massive Game 5 Win vs. Spurs

In a 2-2 series, Game 5 is the most pivotal. The winner goes on to earn a series victory 82 percent of the time. In a back-and-forth best-of-seven set between the two best teams in the sport, Oklahoma City and San Antonio, it felt like Tuesday's Game 5 would be no different. The winner is firmly in the driver's seat to take the series needing just one of the next two to move on to the NBA Finals and hoist another Western Conference Championship banner.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were fresh off a Game 4 beatdown at the hands of these Spurs and had to dramatically shake up its starting lineup, placing Jared McCain in the first five as Mark Daigneault's crew was down second-year rising star Ajay Mitchell and All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams. Aside from being at home, the Spurs had all the other advantages in this game. Health, momentum and star power with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Steph Castle and Dylan Harper all available.

Oklahoma City's sluggish starts have been an issue in this series and it was easy to fear one again tonight. On the wrong side of a 7-0 run, 15-0 run and 19-8 run to this point in the series, the Thunder narrowed that gap in Game 5.

In a back-and-forth first quarter, the Thunder expanded its lead to 11 at halftime. A margin that swelled to 20 quickly after intermission. But this scrappy Spurs would not just roll over. San Antonio trimmed the Thunder's lead to eight points in the middle of the third frame before entering the fourth quarter down 10.

The Thunder maintained a double digit lead in the final frame, nursing its advantage despite some sloppy play by both sides.

Despite not having Williams or Mitchell, the secondary offense still did its job allowing superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to return to the hardwood in the final frame with his normal rest up by 14. An opportunity to close the door for the reigning NBA MVP and Clutch Player of the Year.

Slam the door, he did. Between his playmaking and downhill bucket Gilgeous-Alexander, with help from second-year guard Jared McCain –– the Thunder's mid-season pick up –– earned Oklahoma City a massive Game 5 win.

Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder Game 5 win vs. Spurs

1) Chet Holmgren Came to Play

The Spurs matchup has not been kind to Holmgren. Though, the tenth game between these two sides was where the Gonzaga product found his footing. A 16 point and 11 rebound double-double to go along with a steal, block and assist left the All-NBA big man with a more than passing grade against San Antonio thanks to his aggression and force that led to early results scoring six of the Thunder's first ten points with his low block mid-range jumper flowing to start the game. This is finally a performance Oklahoma City's All Star can build on heading into the final two games of this series should it go seven.

2) Jared McCain Continues to Pay Off

Daryl Morey swore he sold high on McCain at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Duke product couldn't crack Nick Nurse's rotation in Philadelphia and spent time with their G League affiliate throughout the season. Fresh off two injuries the Thunder swung a mid-season trade to land the promising first round pick.

Not only was Morey wrong, but in just three months McCain has been a key factor in the reigning champions deep playoff run. He spent the first two games of the Thunder's second round series with the Los Angeles Lakers goign 4-for-5 from 3, while providing big moments in the Western Conference Finals.

In his first career playoff start, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, McCain drove the dagger into the heart of the Spurs in this game with the final of his trio of triples hit tonight. The Thunder guard posted 20 points in this Game 5 with timely buckets to hlep OKC grow and nurse its lead.

3) Isaiah Hartenstein Continues to have a massive impact

When the Oklahoma City Thunder were beaten in double overtime in Game 1, with 12 minutes of action from Isaiah Hartenstein, it was tough to see him being impactful in this series. Following Game 5, he has arguably been the biggest reason for two of Oklahoma City's three wins in this best-of-seven set.

Not only has Hartenstein held up against Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, limiting the big man to 20 points, six rebounds, and an assist, but he has found ways to help Oklahoma City's offense as well. His signature floater worked for all 48 minutes tonight, helping Hartenstein pour in 12 points while being a monster on the glass with 15 rebounds. Add in his four assists and it is easy to see why he is so instrumental to these wins.