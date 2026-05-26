Injury Report: OKC Thunder Star Questionable for Game 5

The Thunder and Spurs will face off in Oklahoma City tonight, with their Western Conference Finals series all tied up at two apiece.

There’s little question that Game 5 will be the most important of the series, with each team having the chance to stand just one win away from punching their ticket to the Finals. For OKC, a win would mean two chances to close it out, the last being at home. San Antonio will look to avoid going down 3-2 with a potential game in Oklahoma City still left to play.

It's certainly a situation the Thunder have been in before, though this time could be different. Injuries have been a major factor for much of the series, and will continue to be heading into Game 5.

Here are the injury reports for both the OKC Thunder and Spurs:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Questionable: Left hamstring injury management - strain

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

N/A

The Thunder continue to list three players on the injury report in total: Thomas Sorber, Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams.

Williams and Mitchell are now the two most consequential injury listings left in the postseason, with the Knicks having punched their ticket to the Finals in the East. They have zero players listed, along with the Spurs.

Oklahoma City has seen up-and-down injury luck all season long, starting with one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who entered the 2025-26 season with a wrist injury. Since then, he’s dealt with four separate stints of hamstring strains, most recently exiting Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals just seven minutes in.

He’s been listed as questionable to play for the past two games, but has been ruled out of both. He remains questionable for Game 5, but “strain” has been added to the injury report.

Mitchell bowed out of the Thunder’s Game 2 win, now listed as out with a right soleus strain. Little information has been released about Mitchell’s injury, outside of the fact that he isn’t expected for Game 5.

The absences of both Williams and Mitchell were felt in Game 4, as the Thunder's lack of ball-handling led to paltry offense, just 82 points scored.

Sorber, the team’s rookie drafted at No. 15, has been out for the entire season after suffering an ACL injury.

The Spurs are nearing full health, listing zero players on the injury report for the third-straight game, with players like De’Aaron Fox, Luke Kornet and Dylan Harper still able to give it a go.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT