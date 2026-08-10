Jared McCain's First Offseason With The OKC Thunder Has Him Set For A High Ceiling This Year

One of Oklahoma City’s newest sharpshooters could surpass all expectations next season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have multiple holes that they are looking to fill this upcoming season and are looking for young players to be the ones to step into those roles. OKC is particularly looking for young guard Jared McCain to help carry some of the load now that other guards such as Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins have been traded away this offseason.

While it might seem the Thunder are overestimating McCain since he’s only entering his third year in the NBA, the rising star has stepped up to the challenge before and will now have the opportunity to learn these skills from the Thunder organization.

OKC traded for McCain at the deadline, adding a solid shooter and untapped young talent to the roster. He came in and made a statement from the get-go, eventually even getting to start in the Western Conference Finals and dropping 20 points in one of those opportunities.

While McCain's production during the season was special to see, the league could be in for so much more after his first offseason with the Thunder’s staff.

OKC has been known to make shooters and will be looking to perfect McCain’s shot from deep. With the loss of Joe and Dort, Oklahoma City will be looking for a new sharpshooter to step onto the scene, and McCain seems to be perfect for the role. The job slowly started becoming his in the playoffs, hitting big shot after big shot in only his second year and impressing NBA fans throughout the league. Now, with more opportunity to do what he does best, McCain could become one of the deadliest players to leave open in the league.

Additionally, the new holes in the roster will allow McCain to have more minutes from the start of the season, allowing for good experience throughout the season. With this initial offseason work and additional minutes, McCain’s ceiling is high, and he could even follow in the footsteps of Ajay Mitchell, who had a major leap himself this past year.

Don’t be surprised if McCain goes from just over eight points per game to consistently scoring in the 15-point-per-game range with added minutes and an increase in three-point shots taken. It’s a tall task to expect from a young player, but working hand in hand with the Thunder organization this offseason will no doubt make McCain the best version of himself.