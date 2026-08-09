OKC Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein Continues Work in Local Community

The Oklahoma City Thunder have found plenty of ways to help the local community.

From disaster relief efforts to the Thunder Fellows program and other outreach, OKC has consistently given back to fans across the Sooner State.

In July, the Thunder Community Foundation helped open The Assist Youth and Community Room at the Goodwill Opportunity Center and gave a $25,000 grant to Goodwill of Central Oklahoma. Earlier in the month, the foundation dedicated a Thunder Basketball community court in Stillwater, the 32nd of its kind across the state.

Jared McCain, a newer member of the organization, recently helped a local teacher clear her classroom wishlist on Amazon.

Isaiah Hartenstein also recently got in on the back-to-school action, helping give local students school suplies for the upcoming school year.

The Hartenstein Foundation's "Back-to-School Bash" featured more than 300 students and included food, games, activities, prizes, free haircuts and music. Each student in attendance received a backpack with school supplies.

Students got ready for the school year with Isaiah and the Hartenstein Foundation at today's Back-to-School Bash, a celebration for over 300 students filled with school supplies, fun and activities 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7VHvWe51EN — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 9, 2026

"Today was my first event of the new season," Hartenstein said. "Every year we want to come back and just do a little back-to-school thing. Today we're giving back backpacks, haircuts, food, different activities, for 300 kids, just to make sure they're going into the school year on a high note."

This event isn't Hartenstein's first charitable effort in the Oklahoma City community. Throughout his tenure in the modern frontier, the OKC big man has partnered with multiple local organizations through the Hartenstein Foundation to provide a variety of experiences for different groups.

"It's somebody that, not only they see on TV, but they know in person," Positive Tomorrows president and CEO Margaret Creighton said. "They can count on him because he shows up all the time for our kids. It's always fun, we love when Mr. Isaiah comes around."

Accord to the company's website, Positive Tomorrows is "Oklahoma’s only tuition-free private school specifically for children and families experiencing homelessness."

Hartenstein will have the opportunity to continue working in the Oklahoma City community after the Thunder reached a contract extension agreement with the standout center. The deal will keep Hartenstein in OKC for three more years and is worth a total of $75 million.

Now 28-years-old, Hartenstein has played a significant role on the court for the Thunder as well. In his two seasons with the team, the former Knicks big man has played in 104 regular season games, making 99 starts and averaging 10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 59.7% from the field, serving as a key piece of OKC's championship squad.