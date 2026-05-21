Jared McCain Comes up Clutch for OKC Thunder in Game 2 vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City responded with a Game 2 win, and its sharpshooter made some big plays when the defending champions needed it most.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder bounced back with a win over the San Antonio Spurs to even the Western Conference Finals at a game apiece. With some adjustments from Mark Daigneault to help flip the script from Game 1, the Thunder are right back in the best-of-7 series as the matchup shifts to San Antonio.

While there were many heroes throughout the Game 2 win for the Thunder, Jared McCain was among the most important players to help even the series. Although the box score doesn’t necessarily show a perfect game for the second-year guard, finishing the night 4-of-14 from the field, his impact was immense.

With Jalen Williams leaving the game in the first half, the Thunder needed a creation and scoring punch off the bench, which led to McCain getting some extra run. Although his raw shooting numbers weren’t great, he made an all-around impact.

He finished the night with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes while not committing a turnover. Although he only nailed three of his nine shots from beyond the arc, McCain forced the Spurs to pay attention to him on the perimeter throughout the game, helping open driving lanes for his teammates.

Considering the Thunder’s biggest puzzle in this series will be how to effectively attack Victor Wembanyama, having someone like McCain, who can shoot from anywhere and create for himself, is crucial. If Williams is out for any extended time, the Thunder will need McCain to give a similar punch in San Antonio.

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to tell the sharpshooter to calm down in the closing moments as he rose up for the game-sealing jumper, McCain’s energy is something the Thunder needed desperately. A perfect culture fit when Sam Presti traded for him at the deadline, the McCain deal continues to age well for the Thunder.

A breakout star throughout this postseason, McCain has played his role to near perfection alongside Gilgeous-Alexander offensively. Perhaps the most important piece of McCain’s game has been his ability to impact the game defensively, which was the primary concern when Oklahoma City acquired him midseason.

Although the Thunder may be facing an uphill battle amid injuries as the series shifts to Texas, McCain could deliver the production Oklahoma City needs to keep the road to repeating alive.