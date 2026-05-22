Injury Report: OKC Thunder, Spurs List Major Contributors for Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are set to continue the Western Conference Finals, continuing one of the best series seen in some time.

After San Antonio surprised OKC in Game 1, the Thunder turned around and flipped the script in Game 2, controlling most of the game with great performances from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Hartenstein and plenty more. Now, both will look to a crucial Game 3, which could offer a massive momentum shift for the victor.

So far, the series has been an immensely physical one, with both teams dealing with injuries mid-way through. Multiple players left Game 2 due to injury, with their statuses in question moving forward.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Game 3:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Questionable: Left hamstring soreness

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

De’Aaron Fox — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Dylan Harper — Questionable: Right adductor soreness

The Thunder see a new but familiar addition to the injury report in Jalen Williams, who left Game 2 versus the Spurs between the first and second quarters. The one-time All-Star has dealt with three separate hamstring injuries, and is now dealing with another amid the Western Conference Finals.

Williams would exit after playing just seven minutes for OKC, scoring four points and adding two steals. At halftime, Thunder Communications ruled him out with hamstring tightness, and Thursday’s injury report would list him with hamstring soreness.

Williams is now questionable to play in Game 3. While there is potential for him to play, his only being able to play one-and-a-quarter after much longer breaks doesn’t bode well for his chances tonight.

The Spurs are dealing with injuries of thier own. Star guard De’Aaron Fox has yet to play in the series following an ankle sprain, and he’s now been questionable for all three games.

San Antonio’s breakout rookie Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick who’s been stellar through mintues so far in the Western Conference Finals, left Game 2 with what was deemed as a leg injury. He’s listed with right adductor soreness on the injury report, and is questionable to play.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. Game 4 will be played in San Antonio before the series flips back to Oklahoma City.