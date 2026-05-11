The OKC Thunder Are Looking For Continued Efficiency From Isaiah Hartenstein In Game 4

The Thunder are looking for another effective performance from their big man.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the verge of completing their second sweep of the postseason, as they currently lead the Los Angeles Lakers 3-0 in the second round of the playoffs. OKC has had dominant performances across the board, as they have yet to win a game by less than 18 points against the Lakers.

Now with Game 4 approaching Monday night, the Thunder are looking to put all the pieces back into place one final time to close out the series. OKC will need its players to step up once again, including its big man, who has been one of the most efficient players in the series.

Isaiah Hartenstein has been a guaranteed bucket the last couple of games for the Thunder. The big man has not had a game this postseason where he has shot worse than 50%, and has not had a game in round two where he has shot worse than 83%.

This isn’t due to a lack of shooting, as Hartenstein is averaging the most postseason points of his career with 10.6 points per game. This boost in scoring for Oklahoma City’s veteran big man has made this playoff run possible and could continue to make it dominant.

In the first round, Hartenstein showed out in Game 4 to help OKC complete the sweep of Phoenix. He had a postseason high of 18 points on 71.4% shooting to come through big for the Thunder. Hartenstein also displayed another one of his greatest abilities in his rebounding, as he grabbed 12 boards to secure a double-double.

Hartenstein’s work on the glass this postseason has made him indispensable, averaging 8.6 rebounds per game and almost four offensive rebounds per game. The Thunder will need him to display this once again in Game 4 against Deandre Ayton, who has been a tough opponent on the glass, averaging four offensive rebounds per game himself.

The Thunder big man will need to be looking for opportunities to score during Monday night’s game, as he exploded in the last series closer by getting to the foul line, making eight free throws. If Hartenstein can get the defense to collapse on him, he can draw an easy foul or, as his 3.5 postseason assists per game showcase, find the open man.

Hartenstein has proven that he is too dominant for the Laker frontcourt to handle, and the big man must continue to exploit this. If he continues to take high percentage shots and make them as he usually does, history could repeat itself by Hartenstein helping lead Oklahoma City to a Game 4 victory.