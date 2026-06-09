Jaylin Williams' 2026-27 Performance Could Have Significant Impact on Thunder

Oklahoma City is gearing up for a big 2026 offseason, but the 2027 offseason could hinge largely on the play of one key role player.

Going into next season, the Thunder will look a bit different but will largely be bringing back the same squad. As Sam Presti noted in his exit interview on Monday, the Thunder could effectively choose to run it back next season and take on the financial situation that comes with it.

Of course, with so many options this offseason, it’s tough to predict what next season might look like. However, it seems apparent that the big man situation should remain rather similar.

That also means that how the 2026-27 season pans out down low could have some significant impacts on next offseason. Perhaps the most intriguing player in all of this is Jaylin Williams.

The big man has become a fan favorite throughout his four seasons in Oklahoma City, and his importance was on display throughout the postseason as he’s developed into a legitimate contributor for the Thunder. While he should play a key role for the Thunder next season, his performance will likely determine where he plays in the years to follow.

Although the Thunder might not make any big moves down low in the offseason, Thomas Sorber will be entering the center rotation in some capacity after Oklahoma City used the No. 15 pick on him in 2025. As a rookie coming off an ACL tear, it’s possible that Sorber may not be ready to contribute yet, but if he is, it could change the dynamics for Williams in Oklahoma City.

While Sorber has the potential to effectively overtake Williams as the team’s third center, it’s also possible for Williams to give the Thunder a different difficult decision to make. There’s no doubt he showed some improvement throughout this season, and another year of development could suddenly make him a viable replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein by next offseason.

Obviously, Hartenstein has been a big piece of the Thunder’s success, but he’s also been among the most expensive. Should the Thunder fail to work out a new deal this offseason and simply opt into his team option, the writing may be on the wall for Hartenstein’s tenure, and Williams could push the Thunder to go with him as the main guy alongside Chet Holmgren if he has another big year.

Williams has been key to what Oklahoma City wants to do since he first arrived in 2022, and after another playoff run, he’s suddenly in position to make a massive difference in how the Thunder’s 2027 offseason might look.