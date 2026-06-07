Lu Dort May Need to Accept Alex Caruso-Like Role to Stay With OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City has some big decisions to make in the offseason, but one of the toughest could be simpler than it seems.

The Thunder’s offseason is underway a bit earlier than they had hoped after losing Game 7 to the San Antonio Spurs a week ago. While the early exit is disappointing, it also gives the Thunder plenty of time to decide how to attack this offseason, which should be much busier than last year.

Among the toughest decisions the Thunder will have to make is how to handle Lu Dort’s future. Dort just wrapped up his seventh season in Oklahoma City, and he’s been a staple alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this era of Thunder basketball.

With a team option that seems likely to be declined, Dort’s future with the Thunder is up in the air. Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly pushing to keep the defensive star in town, but it may all come down to what Dort is willing to sacrifice.

In his exit interview, Dort made it no secret that he’s hoping to stay in Oklahoma City and help the only NBA team he’s ever played for continue to fight for NBA championships. However, this season might have been his last playing the role he’s grown accustomed to if he sticks around.

Along with the decision on Dort’s future, the Thunder will also be negotiating Cason Wallace’s rookie extension. After some stellar play from Wallace in the postseason, it seems rather clear that he could be taking a spot in the starting lineup full-time next season.

Having started over half of his regular season games in the past two seasons due to injury, Wallace is no stranger to being in the first five, but the next step of taking Dort’s spot hasn’t happened quite yet. Assuming a big pay day for Wallace in the offseason, it might be a foregone conclusion how the starting lineup looks next season.

That means that Dort would need to accept a reduced role alongside the paycut he almost certainly would have to take for Oklahoma City to afford his services next season. Of course, Dort could simply look at Alex Caruso’s time with the Thunder as a guide for his potential role next season.

Caruso has never been a regular starter for the Thunder, but his defensive impact and energy off the bench have always given the team a clear boost. Averaging 18.7 minutes in the regular season and 24.1 minutes in the postseason, Caruso’s ability to remain fresh for the playoffs has been key for the Thunder.

With Dort’s regression in some areas this season, a reduced role in the regular season to remain fresher in the playoffs could be the formula for his success, especially considering how physical he plays. There may not be a perfect solution for both sides to remain together next season, but Dort effectively accepting a similar role to Caruso could be what’s needed to keep the Canadian fan favorite around.