OKC Thunder Forward Could be Overlooked Piece of Starting Lineup Puzzle

Oklahoma City has used a plethora of starting fives over the past couple of years, and a familiar face could be making an appearance in that first group more often next season.

The Thunder have spent the offseason going through some significant changes regarding their depth. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort were all dealt for second-round picks to cut the Thunder’s tax bill and get the team under the second apron.

While the Thunder still have an open roster spot to work with, it appears the team may be set for next season after the Denver Nuggets matched Spencer Jones’ offer sheet. With all of the changes the Thunder have made, the starting lineups next season could see some significant changes as well, and Kenrich Williams could be right in the middle of it.

Last season, Williams started only two games for Oklahoma City, with both coming in the midst of an injury-riddled February. While he didn’t start much last season, the Thunder’s roster makeup should clear the way for more starting opportunities next season.

Last season, Dort, Wiggins and Joe combined for 99 starts. While Dort started all 69 of his appearances, that still leaves another 30 starts from a couple of key bench pieces as Oklahoma City often dealt with injuries.

With one of Cason Wallace or Ajay Mitchell likely to take the final regular starting spot, it could put Oklahoma City in an interesting position when injuries inevitably arise. With so many big men and guards, the Thunder will have somewhat seamless starting replacements waiting for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

However, without Dort’s ability to slide down to the three and Wiggins and Joe out of the picture, Kenrich Williams will become a much more desirable starting option when Jalen Williams is sidelined. The TCU product is back in Oklahoma City for his seventh season with the franchise, and his importance may be at its highest in the contention era.

With limited forward options to work with, Mark Daigneault having a reliable veteran to turn to could be huge next season. Williams’ overall role might not change much when the Thunder are healthy, but when injuries arise and the starting lineup has to be modified, he should be near the top of the list.

Williams won’t be in contention for a spot in the usual starting lineup and could rack up DNPs throughout the season again, but he could be a much more significant factor in Oklahoma City’s starting lineups than he has been in the past couple of years.