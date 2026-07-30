OKC Thunder Could Have Multiple DPOY Candidates Next Season

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the league in recent years, and its defense has been the driving factor.

Over the past three years, the Thunder have finished atop the Western Conference standings each time and have established themselves as a perennial contender. While it’s impossible to ignore the star power of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the team’s impressive depth, defense has been the foundation of this run.

While the Thunder will look a bit different next season, defense should still be what makes Oklahoma City great. The Thunder have shown that defense is a team effort, but a couple of players should stand out much more than the rest.

Next season, Oklahoma City may have multiple candidates in the Defensive Player of the Year race. After finishing second last season, Chet Holmgren should be right back in the conversation, and Cason Wallace may also join him as he potentially joins the starting five.

Holmgren’s case is quite obvious as the team’s interior anchor and one of the top shot blockers in the league. While Victor Wembanyama will effectively be penciled in for the award every season, the 65-game rule could give Holmgren a chance to grab the award for the first time.

Meanwhile, Wallace’s case is a bit more interesting. While most young players going from a bench role into the starting lineup might be gunning for Most Improved Player, his defense will only be on display even more next season.

With Lu Dort out of the picture, Wallace can build on his second-team All-Defensive season by taking on the top perimeter matchup each night. Finishing third in steals per game each of the past two seasons, Wallace also has the counting stats defensively that should make his case stronger.

Assuming both players can build on their previous season, it will still be a tough task to actually win the award over Wembanyama. Still, the Thunder duo can still earn something to show for their elite defense.

If both players can get into the Defensive Player of the Year race, then both should naturally be in the discussion for a first-team All-Defensive selection. Should that happen, Holmgren and Wallace could be the first duo from the same team to make All-Defensive first-team since Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez did so on the Bucks in 2022-23.

Although those two may have the best shot at making All-Defensive teams next season, the Thunder’s strength on that end is still their depth. With Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and more also chipping in on that end every night, Oklahoma City’s defense should be elite again next season, regardless of individual accolades.