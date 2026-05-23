Jaylin Williams' Impact Was Undeniable In Game 3

One of the Thunder’s key bench pieces stepped up big when he needed to most.

The Oklahoma City Thunder walked into the Frost Bank Center on Friday night and took care of business. After falling behind 15-0, the Thunder would rally and eventually take Game 3 122-108, which now puts Oklahoma City in command of the series, 2-1.

Oklahoma City’s bench headlined this performance, as it outscored the Spurs' bench, 76-23. The Thunder’s second group was one of the biggest factors in this Game 3 win, and one of its leading men was none other than Jaylin Williams.

This postseason has been a quiet one for Williams, as he has been used as more of a defensive presence for the Thunder in their small-ball lineups. Before Friday night, he was averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in just 12.8 minutes per game.

However, Game 3 brought out a side of Williams that benefited the Thunder greatly in securing the series lead. Williams was on fire from deep, as he hit five shots from beyond the arc in just six attempts. This propelled the Thunder forward to put up 18 points in the bout, the most for him this postseason.

Even though his impact on the offensive side of the ball was elevated, he didn’t have to trade in any other part of his game in return. Williams grabbed five rebounds for the Thunder and was his usual self on the defensive end with two steals.

Williams was also given the task of guarding Victor Wembanyama in some instances throughout the night, and the forward attacked the challenge head-on, not allowing the Spurs’ star to go on a major run or really find his groove throughout the game.

This outstanding performance from Williams and the bench will have to continue, as the Thunder still deals with injuries. Jalen Williams didn’t suit up for Game 3, and guard Ajay Mitchell left in the third quarter with what appeared to be a leg injury and did not return.

Jaylin Williams has proved throughout this season that he is able to step up and take on more of the scoring burden for OKC when needed, and he proved it once again on Friday night. Now, OKC is looking to play villain once again and take Game 4 so that it can finish up the series back home in Oklahoma City.

Williams and crew will need another stellar performance to do so, but if it's anything like Game 3, the Thunder are in good shape.