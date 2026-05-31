Jaylin Williams Nearly Game 7 Hero for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s season came to an end in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss, but one of its key role players nearly saved the day.

On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs came into Paycom Center and punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a 111-103 win over the Thunder. After the defending champions had battled through injuries and still found themselves with a Game 7 on their home floor, the Thunder simply didn’t have enough to get over the hump.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with his best performance of the series, putting up 35 points and nine assists. While the Thunder still had another four players in double digits, the offensive issues were on display for Oklahoma City throughout against an elite San Antonio defense.

Still, getting production from role players in Game 7 is always necessary, and Jaylin Williams almost gave Oklahoma City the boost it needed to get to the NBA Finals. Williams finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, marking the first double-double of his playoff career.

With Isaiah Hartenstein having a somewhat quiet game and Chet Holmgren effectively disappearing under the lights, Williams was the Thunder’s best big man throughout the night. Williams’ good game and the others’ struggles even led to Mark Daigneault having him as the lone big on the floor in parts of crunch time as the Thunder tried to save their season.

His numbers tell some of the story, but Williams also was arguably Oklahoma City’s best option against Victor Wembanyama. Being able to body Wembanyama on defense and finding ways to stretch the floor on the other end at least gave the Thunder a chance to stay within striking distance for the full 48 minutes.

Near the end of the third quarter, Williams nailed his lone 3-pointer from the right wing as the shot clock was running down to get the Thunder back within one possession and eventually help them grab some momentum heading into the final frame.

Consistently in the right spot all night and ready to make a play on either end, Williams’ Game 7 performance was a clear example of his growth since last season. A clear contributor for the Thunder throughout the postseason, Williams’ Game 7 again made it abundantly clear that he’s a significant piece of Oklahoma City’s success moving forward.

Unfortunately for him and the Thunder, that future is still a few months away and not the NBA Finals, despite Williams’ best efforts.