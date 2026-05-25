OKC Thunder May Need More Playmaking From Frontcourt to Beat Spurs

Oklahoma City’s offense was rough in Game 4, and it might need some of its big creators to step up.

On Sunday night, the Thunder fell 103-82 to the San Antonio Spurs, which tied the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece. After winning the previous two games, in large part due to the bench production, the Thunder couldn’t get anything going offensively.

Of course, a significant reason for the Thunder’s struggles was their lack of creators. With Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell both sidelined with injuries, the Thunder didn’t have enough offense to help take the load off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was unable to get into a rhythm all night against the stiff defense of Stephon Castle and San Antonio.

With Williams and Mitchell still uncertain going into Game 5, the Thunder may need to rely more on their big men to create. While Chet Holmgren getting some easier looks would be great for the Thunder, they also need a more significant playmaking presence from their frontcourt.

That’s where Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams can play some significant roles as the series shifts back to Oklahoma City. Throughout their careers, Hartenstein and Williams have been above-average playmakers for their positions, which has been something the Thunder have leaned on over the past couple of seasons.

In Game 4, the two combined for four assists and two turnovers, marking some room for improvement in that department. Considering the Thunder were unable to generate much fluidity within their offense in Game 4, getting those two more involved in some capacity could pay dividends in the rest of the series.

Ideally, the Thunder will get Williams or Mitchell back and not need to rely on the extra creation from their big men. However, the Thunder also know that they have plenty of capable offensive players if they can generate some better looks.

Obviously, Gilgeous-Alexander’s load will continue to be as high as it’s ever been against one of the best defenses he’s ever faced. Still, getting some more production from the frontcourt on the playmaking front could be enough to swing the series back into Oklahoma City’s favor, especially if the Thunder can find their shooting stroke again inside Paycom Center.

Ultimately, Hartenstein and Williams don’t have the capability to run an offense for a full 48 minutes, but getting some better stretches from them and taking some of the pressure off Gilgeous-Alexander and others could be exactly what Mark Daigneault and company need to overcome the Spurs’ defense.