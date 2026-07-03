Kenrich Williams' Pay Cut Signals Confirmation of Thunder "Lifer" Status

Just a few days after declining his $7.2 million team option for the 2026-27 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed veteran forward Kenrich Williams to a one-year $5 million contract to keep him in OKC. By taking a $2.2 million pay cut, "Kenny Hustle" continues to signify his goal to be a Thunder "lifer."

Despite not starting his career with Oklahoma City, Williams has cherished his time in Bricktown by consistently being one of the, if not the most, important veterans on the roster every season. The TCU product was traded to the Thunder as a throw-in to the 2020 Steven Adams trade to the New Orleans Pelicans after a two-year stint in NOLA. He will now begin his seventh season with OKC as he currently sits as the third-longest tenured player on the roster, behind just Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, who joined during the previous offseason, with Dort a few weeks prior to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams used the same "hustle" that won the hearts of Horned Frog and Pelican fans to become a fan favorite with the Thunder. He was among the three to remain on Oklahoma City's first NBA championship roster in 2025 from the first rebuilding, or tanking, season in 2021.

Williams has averaged 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 36.8% from 3-point range through his 362 appearances, 33 starts, for the Thunder. Despite shrinking in rotation minutes as the Thunder became more competitive, he's still stayed put in OKC; he started more games for the Pelicans (47) in two seasons than he has for the Thunder (33) in six.

He's long made it clear that he wants to finish his career playing for the team he won his first NBA championship with.

"Yeah, it's no secret that I want to be here until I'm done playing. I haven't really had a chance to think about that yet," Williams said in his end-of-season media availability. "I'm just processing last night's loss. I'm pretty sure those conversations will be brought up, but I definitely want to be here."

He took a slight cut in pay for the upcoming season to remain, but those sacrifices are worth it to remain a contributor on a championship contender. Now, he can continue to be the locker room leader OKC deserves.

"Like if I see my teammate having a bad day, like I just want to spend time with him and kind of just bond to him and just be there for him," Williams. said. "I don't see it as a job. I don't see it as something that you're called to do, but I do it because I feel like it's organic."

OKC currently sits above the line for the second apron, but due to having Williams's bird rights it was able to still make the signing.