Projecting the OKC Thunder Starting Lineup Following Offseason Moves

The OKC Thunder, fresh off a Western Conference Finals elimination, have been extremely active this offseason, and they likely aren’t done just yet.

It been an expectedly busy offseason for the Thunder, who are potentially looking to dodge a tax bill while still maintaining their status as a contender. The trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams should help that goal regardless, though decision-maker Sam Presti and the front office are tasked with building the best team possible.

So far, OKC has drafted three players in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh, traded bench scorers in Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, re-signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a long-term extension and picked up Luguetnz Dort’s team option.

With potential moves still on the horizon, things are already set to look different than last season.

Below, we’ll project the Thunder’s starting lineup on opening night:

Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The two-time MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander’s presence in the starting lineup has been steady since his trading to the Thunder. As one of the top players in the world, he’s an obvious shoo-in at lead guard.

Guard: Cason Wallace

In the wake of Dort’s murky future with the team, two-way guard Cason Wallace — fresh off an All-Defense selection — is an easy plug into the starting lineup.

He shot blisteringly in the Western Conference Finals, and adds the point-of-attack defender that Mark Daigneault and co. covet in the first five out.

Wing/Guard: Jalen Williams

Williams dealt with several injuries through the 2025-26 season, though his starting spot is still waiting for him due to his ability to impact the game on several levels.

He’ll still be one of the Thunder’s top scoring options, as well as a former All-Defense selectee.

Forward: Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren struggled mightily in the conference finals, though the organization will be on few players more than him to improve in the offseason.

He finished as the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, and finished second in points per game last season.

Center: Isaiah Hartenstein

Now inked to another long-term deal with OKC, Hartenstein’s interior enforcing is now more important than ever. He’s the team’s best rebounder and toughest player, needing to help young players in Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara into that role in the future.

Next Out:

Ajay Mitchell, Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, Jared McCain, Jaylin Williams, Bennett Stirtz, Aday Mara

If Wallace isn't starting, it will likely either be Dort — remaining with the team long-term — or Ajay Mitchell, one of the league's budduing guards.