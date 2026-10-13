Kenrich Williams' Role Becoming Clearer During OKC Thunder Preseason

Oklahoma City’s preseason action has opened some eyes and may have cleared up some questions going into the regular season.

Through three games of preseason play, the Thunder are winless, but optimism is thriving in Oklahoma City. There has been no shortage of encouraging signs thus far, especially from the team’s first-round duo of Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz.

Their preseason emergence comes after the departures of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe in the offseason. Considering the Thunder have effectively replaced three wings with a guard and a big, that should open up some more minutes on the wing for one of Oklahoma City’s returning forwards.

Going into his seventh season with the franchise, Kenrich Williams’ role may have been decided by Oklahoma City’s preseason action. It was no secret that Williams was likely destined for more minutes at the three with Mara and Thomas Sorber set to enter the fold, but the Michigan product’s impressive preseason action has all but confirmed that.

Throughout his tenure in Oklahoma City, Williams has been tasked with a variety of roles. From handling the ball to playing small-ball big, Williams has been one of the most valuable pieces of Mark Daigneault’s rotation, thanks to his versatility.

That versatility will be on display again this season, but it will likely come in a different way. Given the makeup of Oklahoma City’s roster, Williams will be tasked with playing on the wing much more, which will come with potentially more responsibilities.

Of course, the Thunder’s roster makeup and Williams’ likely position shift won’t necessarily lead to more playing time. Daigneault has been more than willing to use multiple guards alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder’s jam of backcourt talent may have only grown if Stirtz’s preseason performance can carry over.

Amid the Thunder’s shorthanded big rotation in preseason action, Williams has still played some on the interior, so don’t expect those minutes to go away entirely, either. Ultimately, the Thunder will use Williams in whatever way makes most sense to win, which almost certainly involves playing him much more on the perimeter in the regular season.

Luckily for Williams, he’s been able to adapt to anything the Thunder have thrown at him, and this season should be no different. After all, the Thunder brought him back for a reason, and he could play a significant part in their quest for another NBA title.