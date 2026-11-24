A handful of injuries have derailed Oklahoma City's season.

OKC entered the 2026-27 campaign with championship aspirations and lived up to expectations early on, taking down San Antonio and Denver. Shortly after, though, The Thunder's starting lineup was decimated with injuries, as Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are all set to miss a significant amount of time.

With the aforementioned trio sidelined, and a few other injuries since, Mark Daigneault's team has struggled, falling to 10-8 on the season after losses to the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

Despite losing to the Heat, though, there were a few positives for the Thunder. Undrafted rookie and two-way player Josh Dix had the best performance of his professional career, while first-round pick Bennett Stirtz also shined.

Dix logged 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in 32 minutes. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, Stirtz led OKC with 21 points, adding five assists, three rebounds and zero turnovers while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 5-of-12 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

The flurry of injuries to Oklahoma City's lineup has opened a spot in Daigneault's rotation for Dix, who showed flashes of what he can provide to an NBA team in his outing against Miami. One performance isn't enough to determine if the former Iowa and Creighton standout can develop into a valuable piece, but Dix's performance against the Heat was certainly encouraging.

As the season progresses, Dix should get more opportunities to showcase his skill set, which could also give the Thunder's front office a chance to determine the rookie wing's future with the organization.

Through his first nine NBA appearances, Dix is averaging 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and an assist while shooting 34.3% from the field and 23.8% from deep in 16.9 minutes per game. In his lone G League appearance this season, the two-way signee turned in 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Dix was signed by the Thunder as an undrafted free agent after shooting above 40% from beyond the arc during three of his four seasons at the NCAA level. As a senior, the former three-star recruit averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Alongside Dix and Stirtz, rookie big man Aday Mara has also notched multiple encouraging performances.