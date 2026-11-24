In the midst of multiple injuries, the Thunder have turned to multiple rookies early in the 2026-27 campaign.

First-round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz are now regular rotation players for Oklahoma City a month into their NBA careers. The duo has performed well for Mark Daigneault's team, though, giving fans a few bright spots in what has turned into an otherwise bleak season.

Alongside Mara and Stirtz, Oklahoma City has had a few other rookies perform well in the G League.

The Blue haven't found much success in the win column, holding a 2-6 record to start the season. Still, there has been a handful of encouraging performances from the team's young players.

Josh Dix

Due to injuries, the rookie two-way player has gotten more time on the Thunder's roster than with the Blue.

In just one outing with Oklahoma City's G League affiliate, though, Dix turned in 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range in 25 minutes on the floor.

The undrafted wing recently logged an NBA career-best 13 points in the Thunder's outing against the Heat and may not see much time in the G League until he has played 50 NBA games, the maximum amount a player on a two-way contract can appear in during one season.

Robert McCray V

Like Dix, McCray also went undrafted in the 2026 class.

Through his first eight G League games, McCray is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range.

McCray has been productive for the Blue, but hasn't shot well from the field and is turning the ball over frequently, averaging 5.5 per game.

Anthony Pritchard

Pritchard went undrafted in 2025 and is in his second season on the Blue's roster.

An alumni of Webster High School in Tulsa, Pritchard turned in a solid rookie season in the G League and has taken a step forward to start the 2026-27 season.

Across eight games, Pritchard is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range.

Christoph Tilly

Operating as the Blue's starting big man, Tilly has averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 65.9% from the field across seven games.

Like Pritchard and McCray, Tilly went undrafted in the 2026 class but landed within OKC's organization.