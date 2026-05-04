Lakers Big Man Explains 'Thunderous' Challenge of Playing in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is one of the toughest places in the league to play, and the Thunder’s next opponent is aware of the home-court advantage in Paycom Center.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder will host Game 1 of their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to punch their ticket to consecutive conference finals. Over the course of the series, the Thunder and Lakers are sure to put together some memorable moments, but Oklahoma City understands that it simply needs to take care of business at home.

After winning the title last year thanks to a Game 7 on their home floor, the Thunder are well aware of how important home-court advantage can be. Of course, the Lakers also understand how rowdy Paycom Center can get, including starting center Deandre Ayton.

At practice on Monday, Ayton noted the home-court advantage the Thunder have and explained a bit of what makes it so difficult to play and try to win in Paycom Center.

Deandre Ayton on OKC’s home crowd:



"You can't hear yourself. They’re definitely the Thunder for a reason. Their fans are thunderous. You can hear the floor shaking, the bleachers, you can't even hear a play call.” pic.twitter.com/hPg8wwVeOw — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) May 4, 2026

"You can't hear yourself,” Ayton said. “They’re definitely the Thunder for a reason. Their fans are thunderous. You can hear the floor shaking, the bleachers, you can't even hear a play call. We’ve gotta be super dialed in; they’re the defending champs. Their fans [have been] in atmospheres and hype games, and they’re ready for their team to do their thing.”

This season, the Lakers went winless against the Thunder in the regular season, including two blowout losses in Oklahoma City. While the regular season matchups mean nothing now, the home-court advantage for the Thunder only ramps up once the postseason begins.

As the favorite to take home the title again this season, it’s no surprise that the Thunder have been dominant at home all season, putting together a league-best 36-7 record at home, including the two first-round wins against the Phoenix Suns.

While the Lakers’ 25-16 road record is on par with most teams in their tier, playing in Oklahoma City may simply be a different animal for Ayton and company to conquer. As much as the Lakers will try to block out the noise and stay focused, the Thunder feed off of their home crowd, so ignoring their impact is almost impossible for a road team.

Despite being clear favorites and having some clear advantages on paper, the Thunder will still need to show off those advantages once the ball is in play, and getting to start the series at home should help Oklahoma City get another four wins.