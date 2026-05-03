Lu Dort Poised for Big Moment in OKC Thunder's Matchup vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City’s second-round series could have plenty of intriguing storylines, and one of the Thunder’s most reliable players should be ready for his moment.

After cruising through the first round against the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder are set for a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 2. While it remains to be seen whether the Lakers put up more fight than Phoenix on the court, there’s clearly more storylines and attention being given to this matchup already.

With LeBron James headlining the other side, there was always going to be plenty of attention given to this series. Of course, with James in the spotlight, his primary defender will also have some time in the spotlight.

While the matchups would be a bit more unclear if Luka Doncic and Jalen Williams were at full health, the current situation likely means Lu Dort will be guarding the NBA legend. Considering Dort is the longest-tenured Thunder player, he’s already had his fair share of big moments in Oklahoma City, but this matchup gives him a chance to add another.

Last season, Dort had perhaps the most critical moment of his career in the second round against the Denver Nuggets. In a pivotal Game 5, with the Thunder trailing by nine in the fourth, Dort nailed three straight 3-pointers to get his team within 2.

Sparking the Oklahoma City comeback in that matchup, which ended in a win and eventually a title, Dort’s contributions quickly became one of the defining moments of his career. Despite being an NBA champion now, Dort still has an opportunity to put together another defining moment this year.

Another outside shooting barrage from Dort would obviously be a potential momentum-swinging sequence in any series, but this time around, it would likely be his defense that draws the most attention. Given that James’ future in the league is still up in the air, there’s some potential for Dort’s defensive performance could mark the end of a legendary career for the Lakers star.

With how polarizing Dort is to the NBA fanbase as a whole, this series could also help him show once again how valuable he can be to the Thunder. After nailing four 3-pointers in a home matchup with the Lakers in April, Dort has already shown the type of impact he can have against Los Angeles.

This second round matchup should have some interesting twists and turns, and Dort should be able to find his way into the spotlight at some point.