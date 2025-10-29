3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Comeback Win Against The Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder clawed their way back to steal Tuesday night’s game 107-101 from the Sacramento Kings.
OKC was trailing most of the game until a three-pointer from Lu Dort with 2:33 left in the game put the Thunder up 99-97. Then, with 46.7 seconds remaining, a three from Alex Caruso all but sealed the deal, putting the Thunder up 104-99.
MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder once again as he had 31 points, nine rebounds and even added three blocks. This was the first game that the Thunder had to fight from behind the whole game, but they were able to pull it off.
The Thunder’s comeback win showed multiple things in the OKC squad’s game. Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Kings.
1. Injury and fatigue will be the Thunder’s greatest opponent
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Tuesday night's match against the Kings with six players listed on the injury list, two of whom are starters for the OKC squad. Jalen Williams still has yet to play his first game due to a wrist injury, and Chet Holmgren sat out the second game of the Thunder’s back-to-back due to lower back soreness.
The Thunder have been able to claim wins by a thread due to their deep roster, but it’s clear the strain is catching up to them. The Thunder are going to be scary when they are fully healthy, but the question is, how long will they be able to achieve that?
2. Aaron Wiggins can fit any role
Aaron Wiggins started his second game this season for the Thunder due to multiple injuries. Just like when he started against the Pacers, Wiggins played like a starter. Wiggins finished the night with 18 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Wiggins can be the scorer the Thunder need, like tonight, or he can fit into the mold of a traditional role player. He fit this role in the first game of the Thunder’s back-to-back Monday night against the Mavericks, when he had 11 points on 41.7% shooting, three rebounds and three assists.
Wiggins knows he doesn’t need to be an All-Star every night for the Thunder to succeed, but when they need him to, he can.
3. The Thunder Ccontinue their slump from beyond the arc
The Thunder have struggled to shoot the ball from three this season, and although they got away with another close win tonight, eventually it will catch up with them. The Thunder shot only 31.8% from three on Tuesday night, which can't continue to happen.
The Thunder shot 27.9% from three in their first four games, which must improve down the stretch. Thunder guard Lu Dort has struggled especially for the Oklahoma City squad, as he only shot 18.2% from three on the year before his bout with the Kings. Dort has proven he can shoot from beyond the arc as he shot 41.2% from three last year, but OKC will need him to step up soon to help the team out of this slump.