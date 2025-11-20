3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Fifteenth Win Of The Year

After a slow start, the Oklahoma City Thunder found a spark and were able to get past Sacramento 113-99. The Thunder are now 15-1 on the season and have beaten the Kings three times this season.

This game also marks the eighth time in a row the Thunder have surpassed the Kings, and means OKC sweeps Sacramento in the regular season series. Both teams were shorthanded as the Kings were without star forward Domantas Sabonis, and the Thunder were missing Jalen Williams once again, along with Aaron Wiggins.

As Oklahoma City continues its fantastic start, there continues to be good and bad that show up along the way.

Here are three takeaways from OKC’s win over Sacramento.

1. OKC’s three point scoring dips down once again

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been improving in three-point shooting as the season has continued, but Wednesday night, they seemed to have relapsed back to their old ways. In the first half, the Thunder only made four threes and shot a lousy 19% from beyond the arc.

This seemed to allow the short-handed Kings to stick in the game in the first half, as they only trailed by eight at the end of the second quarter. Oklahoma City would end the game by hitting 10 threes and shooting about 26% percent from deep. Although OKC was still able to hold onto this game, if they keep having three-point shooting nights like this, they could lose games they shouldn’t.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be the leading man

The MVP has now had 88 straight games with at least 20 points and doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with 33 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

Without the help of Jalen Williams this season, the Thunder have continued to lean on Gilgeous-Alexander, and he has continued to respond. Before Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander was third in the NBA in points as he averaged about 32. The Thunder’s number one option has night in and night out provided for OKC, and it looks like he could claim the title of best player in the league once again.

3. The Thunder’s defense continues to step up

The Thunder didn’t have the same offensive efficiency that they’ve seen in games past on Wednesday night, but in the end, they didn’t need to. The OKC defense continued to display why it's one of the best in the league as it held Sacramento to just 99 points.

OKC had 9 steals and caused utter chaos as they had 10 blocks. The Thunder's defense has come in clutch for them before, and they did it once again, propelling the Thunder to win number 15.