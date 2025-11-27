It was a battle through and through in the third game of the NBA Cup group stage. The Thunder would have as large a lead as 12, but the Timberwolves found a way to stick in the game all the way to the final buzzer. In the end, the Thunder would hold on and prevail 113-105 in the closest game of their 10-game win streak.

With a minute remaining, Anthony Edwards would hit a three-pointer to bring the game within one, putting the pressure on OKC. Chet Holmgren would respond for the Thunder by hitting a three of his own with 37 seconds remaining.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would then hit one of two free throws to put the Thunder up 109-104, and after a five-second inbound violation, the game was as good as OKC’s.

Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual MVP self as he had 40 points, leading the game in scoring. This game came down to the wire, but the Thunder got it done like they’ve continued to do.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s tenth win in a row.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots a three point basket over Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. OKC continues to smother opponents

You would think the Thunder only scoring 49 points in the first half would have them behind in today’s NBA, but the Thunder were, in fact, leading by 10. The Timberwolves only shot 32% from the field in the first half and would end the game only shooting 41%.

Oklahoma City has continued to be the hardest team to score on in the league, and the league can only hope they slow down soon. This has been a trend for the Thunder, as they remain at the top of almost every defensive stat this season. OKC has continued to produce on the defensive end, leaving their opponents unable to on offense.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) moves around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. The Thunder must finish their defensive possessions

Like previously said, the Thunder’s defense is immaculate, but they must make sure to only play defense once per possession. The Thunder got beat on the offensive boards tonight as Minnesota had 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Thunder’s seven.

These allowed offensive rebounds sometimes negated the Thunder’s defensive efforts and allowed the Timberwolves to get chances they shouldn’t have had in the first place. This mistake didn’t cost the Thunder ultimately, but it must be something the Thunder improves on.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. The NBA Cup is the Thunder’s to lose

Oklahoma City is now 3-0 in the group stage of the NBA Cup, with only one remaining against Phoenix on Friday. A win then will guarantee the Thunder a spot in bracket play as the winner of West Group A. The Thunder are looking to be right in the position they were in last year, when they made the NBA Cup finals.

They lost that game to the Milwaukee Bucks 97-81 and have to have a chip on their shoulder now that this goal seems attainable once again. They would be the first team to reach the cup finals in back-to-back years and are hoping to be the third ever team to win it.