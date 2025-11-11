Ajay Mitchell Reaching Rare Air for OKC Thunder
With all of Oklahoma City’s injuries heading into the season, it was clear that the team’s depth was going to have to step up in a big way. The Thunder needed a handful of players to take on much bigger roles to keep this thing afloat until the calvary returned. And that’s exactly what they’ve gotten so far. At 10-1, Oklahoma City is the NBA’s best team, and a huge chunk of the roster is still sidelined.
Players on the bench have certainly stepped up — the team’s depth is on full display. Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, when healthy, have picked up so much slack. But the biggest leap, and the biggest reason Oklahoma City has remained the NBA’s best, has come from second-year guard Ajay Mitchell. The Thunder knew how good he could be and rewarded him with a long-term contract this summer. But it was hard to predict just how good he’d be, this quickly into the contract.
Through 11 games, Mitchell is already reaching rare air for this Thunder team with extended opportunity. He’s drawing comparisons to another former sixth man who, obviously, went on to do something pretty impressive things in the NBA.
He has joined James Harden as the first player from Oklahoma City 24 years or younger to score 150+ points off the bench in the first 10 games of a season. While Mitchell has started three out of the team’s 11 games, his 150+ points scored off the bench through 10 games rank right next to Harden’s impressive start to his Thunder season. And as history will show, Harden finished up that season by winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award.
In turn, Mitchell is near the top of Sixth Man of the Year odds in every market, and has a good chance to bring it back to Oklahoma City once again. The second-year guard is averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. His defense is just as impressive as his offense, too, as he’s averaging 1.8 steals per contest.
During Harden’s Sixth Man of the Year season, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Obviously nobody is expecting Mitchell to turn into a Harden-like player longterm, that would be completely unreasonable considering Harden turned into one of the best players the NBA has ever seen. But strictly looking at production off the bench at a young age, Mitchell is giving the Thunder exactly that.
For Mitchell, this opportunity might’ve been exactly what he needed. The confidence and talent was clear in limited games last season, and he was a complete star during the Summer League. But with an injured lineup, Mitchell got to put it to the test in real, meaningful games that Oklahoma City needed to win.
Moving forward, it should be a huge propeller in the rest of the season. When he’s in a permanent, consistent sixth man role, he’ll have a chance to be one of the highest impact reserves in the entire NBA. He can spot start whenever Oklahoma City needs him to, but his presence off the bench is a huge ceiling raiser for an already elite team.