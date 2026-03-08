Ajay Mitchell Return for OKC Thunder vs. Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in a rematch of last year's second-round series that went seven games between these two divisional rival foes. So far during the regular season, the two sides have met twice, with Oklahoma City getting a win in both games, once in the Mile High City and once in Bricktown.

The latter matchup got chippy in a hurry. It built up to a full-blown skirmish between the two sides, started by a Lu Dort trip of Nuggets Superstar Nikola Jokic that saw the Denver big man get into it with Thunder backup big man Jaylin Williams.

Each side has been asked about it by the media, but given the passion both teams play with when facing one another, it is clear that this is a real rivalry on the floor. It is certainly a heated rivalry between the two fanbases.

Both teams have dealt with injury struggles throughout the season, to put it lightly. On Friday, the Denver Nuggets got their preferred starting five back on the floor together for the first time since November. That lasted until Star guard Jamal Murray ended his night with just 18 minutes played after injuring his ankle.

Denver has tabbed Murray as questionable for Monday's affair against Oklahoma City, which is encouraging news for the Mile High Hoopers, as Murray was laboring to get off the floor against the Knicks. It was easy to fear the worst for him. The fact that he is already labeled as questionable has to give some hope to the Nuggets that they have avoided a more serious sprain.

On Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, the Oklahoma City Thunder continued their own injury-riddled season. The Bricktown Ballers grinded out a 104-97 win over the Bay Area Ballers without All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star guard Ajay Mitchell, Starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, and All-Star big man Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren was a late addition to the injury report and was held out of Saturday's game due to flu-like symptoms. Hartnestein and Caruso each picked up contusions to their calf and hip respectively, during Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Jalen Williams and Mitchell have seen an extended stint in Street Clothes. Mitchell last played on Jan. 21 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams re-injured his hamstring strain before the All-Star break during a matchup with the Phoenix Suns back on Feb. 11.

During this recent road trip, Williams was seen on the court before games, getting work in with hopes of returning. Mitchell, who was initially out with an abdominal strain, added an ankle sprain to the mix, which many expected to be the true reason he was still missing time.

On Sunday, the Thunder announced via their injury report that Williams is still out while dealing with that Hamstring strain, but the Bricktown Ballers do see the return of Mitchell for the first time since January.

Hartenstein remains out with a calf contusion, while Caruso and Holmgren have been elevated to questionable.