What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a game that will be must-watch on National TV with Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making his return from a nine-game stint in street clothes to add to the excitement.

This will be a battle between the two front runners for the MVP award with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic going toe to toe, a game against divisional foes and two of the top Western Conference contenders.

Oklahoma City will be down All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star Ajay Mitchell while Denver is without key do it all forward Aaron Gordon and Payton Watson. The Nuggets also list All-Star Jamal Murray, Jalen Pickett and Spencer Jones as questionable.

It will be interesting to see how this game plays out with plenty of storylines to watch for.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes around the back of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Gilgeous-Alexander returns to the floor tonight after missing the last nine games for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He puts his 121 game 20 point streak on the line against the Denver Nuggets and his MVP counterpart in Nikola Jokic. How he protects that streak and leads the Thunder offense will be the top story from this game.

Staying with Gilgeous-Alexander, this is the first time the Bricktown Ballers can tether him with two true sharpshooters in Isaiah Joe and newly added guard Jared McCain. Will this be a terrifying offensive trio right out of the gate as many expect?

Defending Jokic is no easy task but the Oklahoma City Thunder have had more success than most in doing so. Their ability to stick multiple bodies on him and show him different looks has led to some frustrating nights for the four time NBA MVP. Jaylin Williams earned massive notoriety for his role in helping contain Jokic in the Thunder's 2025 NBA Title run, those two go at it again. Seeing Williams, Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein take turns trying to flummox the best player they will go up against will be interesting.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 27

Matchup: OKC Thunder (45-15) vs. Denver Nuggets (37-22)

Time: 08:30 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

This is going to be a battle of not only two divisional foes and Western Conference contenders, but the two front-runners for the NBA MVP award with Gilgeous-Alexander back in the fold. Oklahoma City is attempting to snap a one-game winning streak while Denver wants to build on their blowout win over Boston on Wednesday. The Thunder are 6-4 in their last ten games while the Nuggets are 4-6 in that span.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road again for a three-game trip that starts in Dallas against the Mavericks and wraps up on March 4 against the New York Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back after battling the Chicago Bulls the night before.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder season and this bout with the Nuggets.