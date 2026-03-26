Another MVP Night From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Isn't Enough To Get Past Boston

OKC’s brightest star can only shine so bright.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road on Wednesday night as they took on the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. Oklahoma City was hoping to walk out of this one with its thirteenth win in a row, but the Celtics had other plans.

The Thunder would get up early in this bout, ending the first quarter up by 11, but this would be the only quarter where OKC would outscore Boston. From the second quarter on, it seemed to be the Celtics game, and only one thing was keeping the Thunder in it: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Oklahoma City guard was one of the only bright spots for OKC as the night continued. The MVP led the game with 33 points when the night was all said and done, and acquired these points as efficiently as you can. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 83.3% from the floor on Wednesday night, and even shot well from three, shooting a team-best 75% from deep.

He also did his best to get the rest of the Thunder squad involved, leading OKC in assists as well with eight in the bout. Although Oklahoma City wasn’t able to pull out the win in this bout, it was another showcase of how the superstar continues to show up and lead his team.

The MVP favorite is putting up the most efficient season of his career. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points per game, ranking him second in the NBA. He is also averaging the best shooting percentage of his career, as he makes 55.5% of his shots on average, putting him twelfth in the league.

As showcased on Wednesday night, the Thunder star is good at getting his teammates the ball, and he’s showcased this all season. He’s averaging 6.6 assists per game, ranking him top-20 in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be the heart and soul of the Thunder team, and will need to continue to step up as the season comes to a close. With nine games remaining, the Thunder are now only two games ahead of the Spurs for the first seed in the Western Conference.

OKC’s fate is still entirely in its hands, but its remaining tough schedule will make it a real test to secure the one seed. Oklahoma City will have to continue to rely on the MVP to lead them, and if he continues to be his consistent self, then the Thunder will have no problem.